MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - An IT company is expanding in Montgomery County, creating 580 jobs by 2021.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that 1901 Group will invest $4 million to expand its Enterprise IT Operations Center, which is headquartered in Montgomery County.

The company delivers cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale-managed services.

There's no word yet on when the company will begin the hiring process.

