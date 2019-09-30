One dead after DUI Corvette crash in Giles County, police say

GILES COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and a driver is charged with DUI after a Friday night crash in Giles County.

At 6:10 p.m., a 1995 Chevy Corvette was traveling west on Eggleston Road, less than a mile east of Route 622/Up the Hollow Road, when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, continued down an embankment and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, Glen Lovell, 61, of Christiansburg, was wearing a seat belt and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger, Tony Lovell, 47, of Clinton, Arkansas, was taken to Carilion Giles Community Hospital, where he died later Friday night.

Police say Lovell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

