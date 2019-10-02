New River Valley

Several school systems to let out early due to high temperatures

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Several schools in southwest Virginia are closing early due to excessive heat.

Dublin, Pulaski County 

Dublin and Pulaski Middle Schools will let out two hours early due to high temperatures in classrooms. Other schools will remain on a normal schedule. 

Floyd County

Closing at 11:30 a.m. 

  • Indian Valley Elementary 
  • Willis Elementary School
  • Check Elementary School 

Closing at noon

  • Floyd Elementary School
  • Floyd County High School

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.