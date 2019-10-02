Several school systems to let out early due to high temperatures

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Several schools in southwest Virginia are closing early due to excessive heat.

Dublin, Pulaski County

Dublin and Pulaski Middle Schools will let out two hours early due to high temperatures in classrooms. Other schools will remain on a normal schedule.

Floyd County

Closing at 11:30 a.m.

Indian Valley Elementary

Willis Elementary School

Check Elementary School

Closing at noon

Floyd Elementary School

Floyd County High School

