State police search along I-81 for barefoot man wanted for kidnapping

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - State police are looking for a barefoot man who they say ran from a traffic stop on I-81 Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the man was pulled over on I-81 South at mile marker 123, which is between Shawsville and Christiansburg. That's when he ran toward Friendship Road, according to state police.

State police have identified the man as Jose Alberto Hernandez. He is suspected in a kidnapping out of Harrisonburg. He is described only as a Hispanic man who is barefoot and wearing blue jeans.

Hernandez was in a car registered to a woman who lives nearby. State police think he lives close to the search area and they are questioning people about where he works.

Troopers and a police dog have entered a home on Seneca Hollow Road as part of the search.

Two other people were in the car, but they are not charged with anything and have been released.

Eight troopers and a tactical team searched the area. They joined at least eight others in the search. Police dogs were brought in to help. As of now, they have not found Hernandez.

Virginia State Police says he is not considered dangerous.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.