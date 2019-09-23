Take a step back in time: Old-fashioned soda fountain opening at Floyd Country Store

FLOYD, Va. - Coming soon -- a fun new way to satisfy your sweet tooth in Floyd!

An old-fashioned soda foundation is opening at the Floyd Country Store on Oct. 5.

Take a step back to a simpler time and enjoy classic favorites like soda floats, milkshakes, malts, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and waffles.

The owners said the inspiration came from wanting to mix 1920s soda fountains that provided non-alcoholic drinks during the prohibition-era and 1950s pharmacy counters, where kids could come to hang out and enjoy a malted milkshake after school.

"We wanted to create a space that celebrates the American tradition of the soda fountain and a fun social space for our community," said co-owner Heather Krantz.

The ice cream is sourced locally from Homestead Creamery, and lots of toppings, cones and desserts will also be made in house or sourced locally.

The grand opening is on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

