Trial date set for Blacksburg man charged with hiding body of his 3-month-old daughter

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A jury will hear the case against a father accused of concealing the body of his missing 3-month-old daughter.

Andrew Terry, who was originally scheduled to go on trial Wednesday, made the request in a Montgomery County courtroom during his hearing Wednesday.

He was indicted in January in connection with the disappearance of Arieanna Day.

He admitted to burying the baby near Jennelle Road after he picked her up bruised and barely alive from her mother's house in Roanoke, according to prosecutors.

The 3-month-old has been missing since last September.

The two-day jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 25.

