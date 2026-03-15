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Gas prices in Virginia and nationally - How do they compare? - March 15

Generic gas pump (WJXT, Copyright 2026 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

In recent weeks, gas prices have spiked, both in Virginia and around the country.

According to AAA, nationally, gas is around $3.70 per gallon, as of Sunday, March 15. Virginia’s prices are a bit lower, around $3.49.

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Despite Virginia having lower prices than the national average, there has still been an increase over the past week. On March 8, AAA reported the national average at $3.45 per gallon, and Virginia’s at $3.28, meaning Virginians have seen a 21¢ increase on average in the last seven days.

Gas prices have been steadily climbing since the ongoing conflict in Iran, primarily due to conflicts surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, where, usually, around 20 million barrels of oil pass through every day. The strait is controlled by Iran, and has seen closures due to the conflict.

For more on the conflict in Iran, you can find updates here.

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