Going Dancing: Virginia earns a No. 3 seed for NCAA Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers earned a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers are coming off an ACC Championship game appearance where they lost to the No. 1 overall seed, Duke, by a score of 74-72. In his first season as head coach, Ryan Odom has guided Virginia to a 29-5 record, 15-3 in ACC play.

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Virginia suffered just one home loss this season-- an 85-80 decision against then-ranked No. 22 North Carolina.

This March marks the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the program under coach Odom.