Two in critical, one in good condition after fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

RADFORD, Va. - Two of the three men hospitalized after Monday night's fire at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant remain in critical condition.

Multiple social media posts have said that Travis Mitchell, Dakota Grimmett and Andrew Goad are the three men who were injured in the fire.

When we reached out to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to confirm their conditions, we were told that Grimmett and Goad are in critical condition, while Mitchell is in good condition.

Three employees injured in Monday night's fire at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant remain hospitalized.

The three worked for the operating contractor BAE Systems and were injured during a flash fire in the nitrocellulose drying facility, which assists in the production of propellant used in ammunition for the Department of Defense.

"The health and safety of our employees, our neighbors, and the local community remains our highest priority, therefore all related production operations are currently suspended," said Brian Gathright, Radford's BAE Systems Vice President and General Manager.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the employees who were injured last night. Making ammunition is dangerous work, and our employees risk their lives to protect our men and women in uniform," said Lt. Col. James "Jim" Scott, Radford Commander.

Production will resume when the facility is deemed safe.

Radford Army Ammunition Plant employs approximately 1,090 government and contract employees.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a flash fire at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant on Monday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., there was a fire at one of the production buildings, when nitrocellulose material in the drying process combusted and caused a flash fire, according to RAAP spokesman Charles Saks.

By 8:11 p.m. crews extinguished the fire and the incident was contained.

The three injured employees were transferred from a New River Valley hospital to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

All production has been suspended and BAE Systems communications manager Christopher Finley said all other personnel is safe. Employees who were scheduled to work Tuesday should contact their supervisors before reporting to work.

