V-DOT is reporting that a tractor-trailer crash is causing over 2 miles of back-ups in Pulaski County.

According to the department's website, the crash was around mile marker 93 of Interstate 81.

The Northbound right shoulder and right lane are closed.

All Southbound lanes are closed as well.

