Virginia Tech testing new, all-electric buses

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech is testing new, all-electric buses to transport students and employees on campus.

A bright orange bus with the word “CHARGE” displayed on the sides drove one of the routes for Blacksburg Transit on Monday.

It has no emissions. It just needs to be charged up.

The bus is being used all this week on a temporary basis. The school could soon buy five all-electric buses and could roll them out permanently in 2022, a transit spokesperson said Monday.



