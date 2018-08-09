One year later, Heather Heyer's mother continues to heal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The healing continues in Charlottesville, one year after violence erupted in the city during the deadly Unite the Right rally.

For many, the pain is still fresh, including the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed that day.

One year after Heather Heyer was killed, "I'm starting to feel the weight of it, yeah," said Susan Bro, Heyer's mother.

The wounds are still fresh for Bro. This week, Bro added flowers, prayer flags and pinwheels to the memorial that was the scene of the crime that changed her life forever, just one year ago.

Heyer was killed when this car plowed into a crowd of peaceful counter-protestors during the Unite the Right rally.

"All I did was cry all night, my husband finally fell asleep exhausted. I sobbed in bed next to him, emotional, because every time I closed my eyes I heard that she was pronounced at such and such a time," said Bro.

Sunday, one year later, Bro says some of the old wounds that she's worked to heal since Aug. 12, 2017, will likely reopen.

"It's the last of the firsts," said Bro. "The first of everything is hard. Mother's Day was the worst, that was even worse than her birthday."

Bro occasionally visits the memorial on what's now called Heather Heyer Way, where strangers who recognize her stop to give her hugs and words of encouragement.

Some of those encouraging words include, "she's in a better place," and, "she's free to reach out to a lot of people now."

Not only does she read the hundreds of messages people have written in chalk for Heyer, she also leaves a message of her own.

Bro says that when she would kiss her kids, they would rub the kisses in, "so I rub my messages in for her to read. They're for her alone anyway."

Days after her youngest daughter's death, Bro decided to turn her pain into empowerment.

"I can survive this, but it's not easy," said Bro.

Bro is continuing to fight for the same causes Heyer died fighting for through the Heather Heyer Foundation.

It's a way for her legacy to live on through scholarships and youth empowerment programs, all while spreading a message.

"If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention. I'm asking you please pay attention," said Bro.

Bro says she's trying to turn the spotlight away from Heyer and to the racial inequalities that still exist in her community.

"Nothing's really changed with the issues over the past year, except people are starting to talk more about it. But if we don't do something with that talking, it's kind of pointless," said Bro.

That's why Bro continues to fight for change. Hoping to help her city heal, all while continuing her own internal battle.

Bro said that she doesn't know if she'll ever be able to forgive.

This Sunday, Bro will return to Heather Heyer Way, laying flowers at the very same time and place her daughter was killed and marking yet another step in her journey towards healing and change.

"You don't know when life is going to hit you with a change, so you better be in a position where you can adapt quickly because changes come quickly," said Bro. "Sometimes in the flash of a car driving into a crowd."

