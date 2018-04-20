Police file charges against mother, daughter who have been sitting in trees to stop pipeline project

BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. - Roanoke County police filed charges against a mother and daughter who have been sitting in trees to block a natural gas pipeline from being built on their land.

Sixty-one-year-old year old Theresa Terry, who also goes by "Red," has been charged with trespassing.

She's been staying in the tree for 20 days.

Police have not arrested the two women.

Terry says she does not plan on coming down until the pipeline project is stopped.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.