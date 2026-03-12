Gunman dead, two hurt in shooting at Old Dominion University’s Constant Hall

Two people were hurt after a gunman opened fire in Constant Hall at Old Dominion University.

Two people were hurt after a gunman opened fire in Constant Hall at Old Dominion University. Authorities said the gunman is now deceased.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:49 a.m., with Norfolk police and emergency personnel responding to the scene. Those who were injured have been transported to a local hospital, officials say.

Old Dominion University has canceled classes and operations on its main campus for the remainder of the day.

People are asked to avoid the area in and around Constant Hall, where emergency personnel continue to work.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.