Award-winning playwrights at Winter Festival

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Williamson Rd.

Admission for the festival is $10.

Oujia, by Maura Campbell is a beautiful play about two sisters who are in a spiritual question for redemption.

COLD, by Ben Jolivet follows a couple who is learning more about themselves as their daughter is in surgery.

She Made Space by Meredith Levy features a young lesbian recounting how she became who she is, and all the women who helped empower her.

Absence Makes the Heart is a modern retelling of The Red Shoes, but set in New York City.

All four players won awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

Notable festival attendees include Bob Moss, Emma Sperka, Susie Young and Kendall Payne.

