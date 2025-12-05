Salvation Army Angel Tree Program deadline is Dec. 8

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News has teamed up once again with the Salvation Army to help with their Angel Tree program! Many WSLS employees have already adopted several children’s wishlists.

The Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley, which serves Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Craig County and Botetourt County, is helping 530 local families this Christmas. That’s roughly 1,000 children that need to be shopped for.

“So to be able to provide that gift. It’s gonna make a huge difference, not only in that child’s life, but in that parent’s also who can’t meet that need." Lt. Shante Hodges, Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley

If you adopted an angel from the Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley’s service area, the deadline to return your presents is Monday, Dec. 8.

You can find more information on the program here.