Help a child in need this Christmas through Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

File from 2024: WSLS 10 employees are excited to return their gifts for the 15 angels they adopted from the Salvation Army Angel Tree program!

Roanoke – Angel Trees will soon be going up all across Southwest and Central Virginia, full of angels holding the wish lists of children and seniors who may go without presents if it wasn’t for the program.

Angel Trees will start going up in stores across the Roanoke Valley this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Lt. Shante Hodges with the Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley has been volunteering with the Angel Tree program since she was 14.

“Every year I cry because just during distribution day you hear stories and you see those faces of those parents who otherwise may not have Christmas for their children. And so I cry every year because it’s so moving. And we make such a huge impact with the community helping make that very special day for Christmas for those children,” Hodges said.

Roanoke will be helping 430 local families in needs this year, which includes nearly 1,000 children as part of the Angel Tree program.

If you want to adopt an angel, you can find localities across the region below:

WSLS 10 will be taking part in the Red Kettle campaign Dec. 5 at the Valley View Wal Mart in Roanoke.

See you favorite WSLS 10 talent and make a donation to the Salvation Army of Roanoke to help them reach their $180k goal which supports their mission and programming throughout the year.

All donations stay local.

Want to help your community and become a bell ringer? You and your family can sign up to ring for your local Salvation Army branch at a location near you.

Sign up here https://www.registertoring.com/