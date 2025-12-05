Skip to main content
Reports show Roanoke strip club can reopen without zoning board approval

ROANOKE, Va. – An update on a story from November - reports show that a Roanoke strip club can reopen without approval from the city’s zoning board, and a building permit for renovations has been approved.

The permit covers a remodel for the Gold and Silver Club on Franklin Road, including new paint, carpet, tile, roofing and fixtures.

City officials tell the Roanoke Rambler that, since a strip club was at the site before the zoning rules changed, and nothing else has been there since the club’s closure, the new plan can move forward.

