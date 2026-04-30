Roanoke prepares for 46th annual Community School’s Strawberry Festival, volunteers prepping

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Roanoke’s biggest spring traditions is back for another year of sweet fun!

This weekend, Roanoke will see the 46th annual Community School’s Strawberry Festival. Volunteers will serve up thousands of homemade strawberry desserts, including its signature shortcake.

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Event organizers say it draws up to 20,000 people. It also relies heavily on volunteers to put everything together each year.

“Our volunteers are washing slicing and capping 2,000 pounds of strawberries for the weekends festival, and I have to say, they are looking good and plump and they smell delicious.” Kitty Hopkins, marketing and communications director at Community Schools

The festival benefits the Community School in Roanoke and is the organization’s only fundraiser of the year.

The festival will take place on Friday, May 1, from 11 a..m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elmwood Park. You can find more information on the festival here.