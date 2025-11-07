Roanoke may get strip club with live entertainment again, but future uncertain

ROANOKE, Va. – A new strip club with live entertainers could open soon on Franklin Road, marking the first such venue in Roanoke in years. But the plan is not finalized.

Brent Jackson, owner of Lust Gentlemen’s Clubs in South Carolina and West Virginia, is seeking to open a Lust club in a building that formerly housed the Gold and Silvers Gentlemen’s Club.

City officials approved a new sign for the business in September. However, last month, officials discovered renovations had begun without proper permits, resulting in a code violation. All work is now on hold while the city reviews Jackson’s application.

Attempts to reach Jackson and city officials for comment were unsuccessful. Instead, neighbors and local business owners shared their views.

Pauline Wood, owner of Shades of Color, said, “Why Roanoke? You need to put it somewhere else, we do not need a strip club. I am certainly not for it.”

Local residents AJ and Sean expressed mixed feelings. “I feel it would be a great attraction and something Roanoke needs but I also feel like it can come with a headache for some people,” they said.

Wood added, “My thoughts are very disappointed because I don’t think that’s what we need at this time.”

Business owners along Franklin Road also had varied reactions. Evan DiLauro, partial owner of Transmissions America, said, “We’re kind of indifferent on it. We’re just glad to have someone neighboring us again because when you have people here at night it tends to keep people off our lot at night... it’s like a free neighborhood watch.”

According to Jackson’s application, he plans to invest about $50,000 in remodeling the building, including new paint, carpet, tile, a roof, and a stage with a drink rail.

Before renovations can resume, the city must decide whether the project requires review by the Board of Zoning Appeals. That decision will also determine if the public will have an opportunity to comment at a hearing.

For now, the future of Lust in Roanoke remains uncertain. Updates will be provided as the situation develops.