A look at the outage map as of 5:45 p.m. on May 23, 2018. Credit: Appalachian Power

ROANOKE, Va. - Thousands are without power in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon, according to Appalachian Power.

As of 5:45 p.m., the power company's outage center reports that 3,090 customers lost power at 5:25 p.m. due to a distribution line.

The estimated restoration time is 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the website.

Appalachian Power has a crew heading to the scene.

