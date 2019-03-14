Angels of Assisi spays, neuters 100 cats for free

ROANOKE, Va. - An animal rescue organization is trying to help cut down on stray cats in the Roanoke Valley.

For the third year, Alley Cat Rescue teamed up with Angels of Assisi to spay and neuter 100 cats for free Wednesday.

The Maryland-based organization chose to come to our area because a donor wanted the money to go directly to care for cats in the Roanoke Valley, where overpopulation is a big problem.

"We know that there's such a huge need for help in the surrounding areas and rural communities where people can't afford, sometimes people can't afford to take care of themselves, so the cats and dogs are the last thing to be taken care of, so we're really happy to be able to do this," said Denise Hylton, director of operations for Alley Cat Rescue.

Angels of Assisi posted about the free event on Facebook and it filled up within 24 hours.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.