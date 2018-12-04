Authorities investigating death of Roanoke City Jail inmate

ROANOKE, Va. - An inmate is dead after he was found hanging in his cell at Roanoke City Jail on Monday, according to the Roanoke Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after making a routine security check in the housing unit, an inmate told deputies that Jeffrey Six was hanging in his cell.

Deputies and medical staff responded and began performing CPR and utilized an automated external defibrillator until EMS personnel arrived.

Six was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial where he was pronounced dead.

The Roanoke City Police Department and the Roanoke City Sheriff's Office are performing a joint investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears that all jail staff responded appropriately and there is no evidence to indicate foul play.

Six was being held for violation of a protective order out of Roanoke City and was scheduled for trial on December 13, according to the sheriff's office.

