Domestic dispute triggers lockdown at Botetourt County elementary school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A Botetourt County elementary school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a nearby domestic dispute, according to Botetourt County Schools Superintendent John Busher.

The brief lockdown at Breckinridge Elementary School occurred at 2:16 p.m., after the majority of students had left for the day.

Busher said that the lockdown was a precaution and that no one on school grounds was ever in danger.

Out of an abundance of caution deputies remained at the school until all of the students had departed.

