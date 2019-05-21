Fighting sarcoidosis: 10 News Anchor John Carlin discusses his battle with rare disease

ROANOKE, Va. - Three years ago, doctors diagnosed 10 News Anchor John Carlin with a rare autoimmune disease called sarcoidosis. It wasn't until recently that his treatment plan showed you something was wrong with his health.

Now, Carlin is fighting to keep his mobility.

Many of you have reached out to Carlin asking if he's OK. His recent treatment has led to noticeable swelling in his face and he's undergoing chemotherapy.

It's all in an effort to shrink a mass on his spinal cord. It's not cancerous, but it could affect his mobility should it continue to grow.

"There is no prognosis that says it will ever go away," Carlin said. "The only prognosis is that it won't get worse. And if it gets worse, then I start losing even more mobility."

That's why doctors at Cleveland Clinic are aggressively fighting his autoimmune disease with prednisone and chemotherapy.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., we'll talk to Carlin about the hardest part of this medical battle and the one activity he's continued to do.

