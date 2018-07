ROANOKE, Va. - If you attended the Fireworks on the Fourth event in Roanoke, you may have noticed that the Franklin Road bridge is coming along.

Construction is now about 75 percent complete on the Franklin Road bridge, according to an engineer for Roanoke City.

Over the next few months, the contractor will be constructing the roadway deck, sidewalk, and low protective walls.

Construction is still scheduled to wrap up in January.

