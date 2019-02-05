Go on a blind date...with a book

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Just in time for Valentine's Day, you can get a blind date with a book.

It's a fun game at the South County Public Library on Merriman Road in Roanoke County.

To play, you grab a wrapped book they have on a special table. The only thing you know is the limited information on the front. You can't unwrap the book until you check it out.

After you read it, you can fill out a form to tell the library what you thought of your "date." If you turn it in by the end of the month, you will even be entered to win a prize.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

