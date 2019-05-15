Health experts stress importance of CPR, AED training with free event

ROANOKE, Va. - A free training session happening in the Roanoke Valley this weekend aims to teach you how to help in an emergency.

The Compress and Shock Foundation is hosting its third annual National CPR and AED Educational Event.

The one-hour training sessions will teach you how to perform CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

Organizers said preparation can mean the difference between life and death for your neighbor, coworker or loved one.

"Unfortunately even in the best situations, 911 takes about 6 or 7 minutes to get to someone, so if no one in the public acts, these folks have a very poor chance of survival," Karen Perkins said.

The training is happening at 10 sites in Roanoke, Salem, Blacksburg and Franklin County on Saturday.

