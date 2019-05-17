Hundreds running to benefit the homeless in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of people will flood the streets of downtown Roanoke this weekend to raise money for the homeless.

The 2nd Annual Hustle for the Homeless 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, May 18. About 270 people are signed up so far.

The run is hosted by The Least of These Ministry, which gives food, clothing and more to homeless people in the Roanoke Valley. They even pay for medical prescriptions and help homeless individuals pay for apartments to get off them back on their feet.

Last year, the run raised about $10,000 and this year organizers are at around $15,000.

"It's whatever it takes to get them out of homelessness. That's what our whole goal is," said Dawn Sandoval, the founder of the ministry.

There is still time to register! The run starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, near First Baptist Church in downtown Roanoke.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.