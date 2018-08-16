Jefferson High School veterans to receive honorary diplomas

ROANOKE, Va. - Alumni of the former Jefferson Senior High School in Roanoke are trying to track down classmates who joined the military in high school and had to drop out before graduation.

"A lot of these guys wanted a diploma but when they came back they couldn't come back to school" because of family obligations, said Brenda Campbell, a JSHS alumna who is the curator for the school's memorabilia room.

The school's alumni association plans to honor those veterans this weekend with honorary JSHS diplomas.

It's a part of the annual All Class Reunion for Jefferson alumni, which is this Friday and Saturday at the Jefferson Center.

The Center is the old high school.

"I think that the Jefferson diploma will be a diploma that will mean as much, if not more, than the others," said Calvin Wilkerson, who left Jefferson before graduation to join the Navy.

The alumni association will recognize at least 17 veterans.

"From the ones we have talked with that will be accepting honorary degrees, I think they just can't say enough about it because they're so proud," Wilkerson said.

Saturday's ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Fralin Atrium. The reunion kicks off Friday with a concert featuring The Kings and the Sway Katz Big Band.

"If you went to Jefferson, you understand. You had to go to school here to understand what it means and we all do," Campbell said. "We love it."

The alumni association asks that you contact them if you or someone you know is a Jefferson veteran who didn't graduate because of military service and would like to receive an honorary diploma.

You can find more information about the 2018 All Class Reunion and military tribute here.

