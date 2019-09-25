Local lawmakers, 10 News Political Analyst react to Pelosi's announcement of impeachment inquiry

ROANOKE, Va. - Local lawmakers and 10 News Political Analyst, Dr. Ed Lynch, weigh in on the impeachment inquiry for President Trump.

Congressman Morgan Griffith, representing Virginia's 9th district, released this statement:

“The Democrats have cried incessantly about impeaching President Trump just like the boy who cried wolf, and I am exhausted by their never-ending accusations. Only time will tell whether there is merit to their latest charge, or if the Democrats are yet again crying wolf when there is no wolf. I would prefer Speaker Pelosi and her colleagues in the majority focus on passing good legislation.” -- Congressman Morgan Griffith

Congressman Denver Riggleman, representing Virginia's 5th district, tweeted:

On the basis of an anonymous source, @TheDemocrats have decided to launch impeachment proceedings against @realDonaldTrump. This political distraction is based upon a second-hand account from an unnamed insider. Let’s consider the source before we engage in political histrionics — Congressman Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) September 24, 2019

Dr. Ed Lynch, the Political Analyst for 10 News, said he's anticipating reading the transcript of President Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Until the Ukraine story affects the President's approval ratings, impeachment is just an exercise to please the Democratic base. Rep. Al Green said as much yesterday or the day before. So far, the story has had no impact on the tracking polls I've seen.” -- Dr. Ed Lynch, 10 News Political Analyst

