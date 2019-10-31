Elderly man hospitalized after Roanoke County house fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Roanoke County on Oct. 31, 2019.

Crews responded to a house fire at about 11:50 a.m., in the 5400 block of Mayfield Street in the North County area.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from one end of the single-story brick home and an injured elderly man.

He was taken to a local hospital with what the fire department says appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

There is a fair amount of fire damage to the home, mostly in the area of the kitchen.

It is believed that the man was the only occupant at the time of the fire.

Units from North County, Hollins, Vinton and the City of Roanoke responded to the fire.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is at the scene to investigate a cause and estimate damages.

