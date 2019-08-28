Nonprofit prepares to kick off Hunger Action Month

ROANOKE, Va. - Feeding America Southwest Virginia (FASWVA) is getting ready to launch its biggest awareness campaign of the year.

Hunger Action Month begins Sunday. It's a nationwide push for hunger awareness and taking action to fight hunger in our communities.

Local leaders said hunger is a big problem in our area, with more than 140,000 people facing hunger.

"Hungry people have jobs, hungry people have houses, hungry people have cars, but it's just a challenge to make ends meet. That really puts a weight on families in our area," FASWVA marketing and communications coordinator Amanda Allen said.

FASWVA is encouraging you to help fight hunger during September either by organizing your own food drive or participating in one of the nonprofit's events.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.