Protect your identity with free Shred-A-Thon event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The popular 10 News and Commonwealth Document Management, Inc. Shred-A-Thon is back.

Protect your identity by having your personal information securely shredded at this free event in Roanoke.

Each of the Commonwealth Document Management trucks can hold about 10,000 lbs. of documents, and there are four trucks on site.

Where?

Schewels Roanoke at 3602 Ferncliff Ave., which is off of Hershberger Ave.

When?

Monday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Why not shred at home?

While you certainly can shred your documents at home, getting them shredded professionally is more secure. When you shred at home, you still run the risk of someone going through your trash. These machines also shred documents into smaller pieces than most home shredders do.

What happens to the documents once they're shredded?

Commonwealth Document Management, Inc. takes them back to their facility in Danville, where the shredded paper is baled into 1,500 lb. bales. It's all recycled and goes back to the paper mill, where they use it to make tissue paper.

Is there a limit to how much I can drop off?

Yes, there is a 10-box limit.

Should I put my papers in boxes or bags?

Either is OK, but boxes are preferred.

Do I have to remove staples?

No.

Will there be another Shred-A-Thon if I miss this one?

Yes, there will be another event later in the year. The dates have not been set yet.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.