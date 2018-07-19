Real-life 'Good Morning, Vietnam' DJ Adrian Cronauer dies at 79

TROUTVILLE, Va. - Vietnam veteran Adrian Cronauer, who was loosely portrayed by Robin Williams in "Good Morning, Vietnam," died Wednesday.

Cronauer, who lived in Troutville, Virginia, was 79.

Cronauer, who was a U.S. Air Force sergeant, co-authored the original story for "Good Morning, Vietnam," according to his obituary.

Cronauer never met Williams until the movie's premiere, as the director wanted Williams' portrayal to be completely from his imagination, Cronauer told John Carlin in 2014.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Oakey’s East Chapel.

A private interment will be held at a later date with military honors.

