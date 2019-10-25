Real-life Star City escape room, can you solve the a Roanoke mystery?

It's a true-life Roanoke mystery, and you're being asked to solve it. But only if you dare.

Roanoke's famous Fishburn Mansion is the home of the Mountain View Recreation Center.

But this weekend it's also home to a Halloween-themed escape room. The puzzle is based on a real-life Star City cold case and people have to use clues, locks and special lights to try to crack it.

The mansion isn't haunted, but city parks staff want you to come check it out for yourself.

"We try to find things that are unique and different, we try to highlight things that center around Roanoke, so when we realized there were some unsolved mysteries, we thought well that's the perfect thing to do here in this house that is such a gem to the city of Roanoke," Roanoke City community recreation coordinator Cindy McFall said.

The escape room runs through the end of the weekend and space is still available.

You can find more information here.

