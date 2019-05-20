Roanoke first responders buy tires for good Samaritan in need

ROANOKE, Va. - A group of Roanoke first responders is being honored for going beyond the call of duty.

The situation started with a simple act of kindness that has since gone viral on social media.

A woman posted on Facebook, saying a man's tires had been slashed after he helped another woman being chased by a man with a knife.

He couldn't afford new tires, so Roanoke Fire-EMS Station Five stepped up to help.

They called him, said they'd found some tires and replaced them for him.

Those first responders didn't want to talk on camera because they say they didn't do it to be heroes, but Chief David Hoback said he's proud of his team doing the right thing, even when they didn't think anyone would be watching.

"When they see a bad thing that happens and they see so many bad things in Roanoke, they try to make a bad situation into a good situation, at least let them know, there are people that care," Hoback said.

More than 2,000 people have liked the post on Facebook.

