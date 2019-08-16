Roanoke man pleads guilty to killing 64-year-old grandmother

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man admitted to killing his grandmother in 2018.

In court Friday morning, Dontae Brown pleaded guilty to murdering 64-year-old Charlotte Brewster in September of last year.

Authorities say Brewster had taken out a protective order against her grandson, but he was with her when police found her badly beaten in her home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Under a plea deal, a judge gave Brown a life sentence, which will be suspended after he serves 25 years.

