Roanoke Rescue Mission offering day shelter to homeless as snow hammers Star City

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is providing day shelter to those without a home.

This mission is offering this service for those who spent last night in its emergency shelter, as well as others who are homeless and choose to come in from the storm.

Volunteer help is usually scheduled in advance; however, due to road conditions it is expected that many volunteers may be unable to fill their shifts.

Volunteers with four-wheel drive vehicles who feel they can safely make it in are asked to report to the Mission’s Reception desk at 402 4th St. SE in Roanoke for assignments.



