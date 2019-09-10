Roanoke science museum to open new space exhibit

ROANOKE, Va. - There will soon be a new way for kids to learn about outer space in downtown Roanoke.

The Science Museum of Western Virginia is excited to announce a new traveling exhibit called Be The Astronaut.

Kids will make their own space mission, learning about what it takes to explore the unknown. The state-of-the-art technology mixes an exhibit with video games and highlights Standards of Learning (SOL) topics.

"We're really trying to get kids involved in science through something they enjoy, so video games, but making it educational," said marketing director Koren Smith.

The exhibit will be ready by Saturday, Smith said. It will be open through February.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.