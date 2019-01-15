Salem man charged with getting onto bus full of high schoolers and assaulting driver

SALEM, Va. - A Salem man is charged with getting onto a school bus full of students and assaulting the driver.

A man got onto a Salem school bus just before 7 a.m. as it stopped to pick up students on Dalewood Avenue near Millbrook Street, according to Mike Stevens, city spokesman. The suspect allegedly assaulted the driver and got off the bus before being arrested.

Shannon D. Aliff is charged with one count of assault and battery.

The bus driver, who has not been named, was taken to LewisGale for injuries that are not life-threatening.

No students were hurt. A substitute bus driver took the students to Salem High School.

Parents of the students who were on the bus were notified through the school messenger system at 8:35 a.m., according to Stevens.

Counselors are available at the high school for any student who may want to speak to someone about what happened.



