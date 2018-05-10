Salem police identify victim in fatal shootout

ROANOKE, Va. - Salem police have identified the victim in Tuesday's fatal shootout on West Main Street.

Anthony Joseph Trovata, 32, of Shawsville died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after being shot once at the GoMart across from Walmart.

Mark Allen Bell, 32, of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder and several gun charges. Police arrested Bell and a female companion, Lauren June Leffler, 27, at the Days Inn in Christiansburg early Wednesday morning. She is charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug.

A woman who was with the victim at the time of the shooting is charged as well. Angela Woolwine, 29, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. She is being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

Police say this shooting was a combination of drug and domestic-related issues.

