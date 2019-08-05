Southwest Virginia congressmen, lawmakers seeking to find solutions to mass shooting

ROANOKE, Va.- - Lawmakers are split on how they believe they can prevent mass shootings in the country but a gun violence prevention law may be the middle ground for some.

After the president gave his support Monday for a "Red Flag" law, others have joined in. That includes Congressman Morgan Griffith.

The law permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves

The Republican for the 9th district says this may not totally prevent tragedies such as El Paso and Dayton but says it's a common ground place to start.

"There is something we can work on there. The red flag law has not been passed before and (bills) have not had those due process protections, which is why I've been opposed to the ones that have come to Congress up until this point. But I think that's the common ground I think we could find," said Griffith.

Mark Herring, attorney general of Virginia tweeted his frustration about red flag laws:

"17 states have passed red flag laws to disarm dangerous people. 5 were signed by Republican governors. They were used 1,700 times in 2018 to make families and communities safer. And in last month's special session Republicans refused to even consider passing one in Virginia."

Late Monday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement calling for action after members of the General Assembly failed to pass gun legislation in the special session.

"Lawmakers can choose to return to the special session any time" he said, and it is my hope they will do so to immediately to pass the common sense background checks and extreme risk protective orders backed by the president."

