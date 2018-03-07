Student brings knife to Cave Spring Middle, library

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Cave Spring Middle School student brought a knife to school, according to Principal Fiona Hill.

The student had a knife at the South County Library Monday evening. After completing an investigation on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the student had the knife in a bookbag during the school day.

In a message to parents, Hill said, "Any action that poses a potential threat comes with very serious school and legal consequences." It's not clear yet what those consequences will be for this child.

The school recently had to deal with a similar incident. On February 22, a 7th grade boy was charged with bringing a loaded gun to school.

Here is the full statement that went out to parents and guardians:

This is a message from Fiona Hill, principal at Cave Spring Middle School.

On the evening of March 5, it was reported to Cave Spring Middle Administration that a Cave Middle student had a knife at the south county library. After completing an investigation on March 6, it was confirmed that the student had taken the knife to the public library, after having had the knife in a backpack during the school day. Any action that poses a potential threat comes with very serious school and legal consequences. Bringing inappropriate items to school is unacceptable.

On February 22nd, I sent two instant alerts urging parents to talk to their children regarding the dangers and consequences of bringing inappropriate items to school. Please take a moment to discuss this matter with your children. We urge all parents to check their students’ backpacks, prior to sending students to school, each morning.

I encourage all parents and students to continue to report any concerns to school administrators or the Roanoke County Police Department.

Thank you!

