Students at Cave Spring High School may have all week off with construction work behind schedule

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Call it a spring break in January.

This could be another full week off for students at Cave Spring High School.

A lengthy message was posted on the school's website, alerting students and faculty members that, "As of today, based on the progress of work and weather forecasts for the remainder of the week, we do not anticipate being able to resume classes for the remainder of this week."

The message blames the subcontractors hired to set up the modular campus for not being done in time.

Before classes at the modular campus will begin, the subcontractors must complete the fencing, deck railing and skirting for the units, the school said.

The school says it will send out another update Wednesday.

At this point, the school says that it has enough banked time to avoid requiring that school days be made up.

Transportation for Burton and Governors School students will resume Tuesday with pickups and drop-offs relocated to the middle school.

Below is the full message posted to the school's website:

"An update on the status of the Cave Spring HS project: Roanoke County Schools crews, teachers, and administration have worked hard over the weekend to move furniture and equipment into the modular classrooms. That part of the work to set up the modular campus has been substantially completed. Unfortunately, the subcontractors contracted to set up the modular campus have not completed important parts of the campus to have it ready by the promised dates. We are committed to getting classes back underway as soon as possible, but we will not begin classes in the modular campus until the subcontractors have completed fencing, deck railing, and skirting for the units, all of which are important for the safety of students and staff. We are extremely disappointed that the subcontractors have not completed the promised work on time, but we want to be realistic about the timeline and we not will compromise on safety. As of today, based on the progress of work and weather forecasts for the remainder of the week, we do not anticipate being able to resume classes for the remainder of this week. However, we will send out another update on Wednesday to keep you informed about any changes. This includes grades 9-12. One question that has arisen is when this missed time will be made up. At this point, we have enough banked time to not require the time to be made up. Transportation for Burton and Governors School students will resume Tuesday with pick up and drop off relocated to the middle school. We appreciate your patience and will continue to keep you informed about the progress."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.