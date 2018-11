ROANOKE, Va. - Things got a little sticky for the principal at Bonsack Elementary School on Wednesday.

Students taped her to the wall, but it was all for a good cause.

Students and staff could join in the fun by donating $1 for each foot of tape.

The money went to the school's United Way campaign.

Each grade level picked a piece of tape for their principal.

The school raised more than $2,000 as part of the campaign.

