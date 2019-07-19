ROANOKE, Va.- - The Grandin Theatre is going Green.

Starting this month, the historic theatre will receive all of its electricity to power the theatre from renewable energy sources.

The Grandin is the first arts and cultural nonprofit organization to use the new wind, water, sunlight tariff program offered by AEP.

The theatre's foundation is partnering with the Clean Valley Council to cover the extra costs.

"You can choose to buy that block of energy and more companies are doing that. And for the small nonprofits it's tough, so we like to team up to really promote the idea of anyone using alternative energy," said Mary Ann Brenchick, Clean Valley Council executive director.

"What a conscious and strategic idea and plan to help the Earth. But more importantly Roanoke. Just to set a good example in the community," said Liz Lively, Grandin Theatre Foundation board president.

The community is invited to join a conversation about the program at the Grandin Wednesday, July 24 at 6 p.m.

