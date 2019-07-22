Top 10 'So You Think You Can Dance' finalists to stop in Salem this fall

SALEM, Va. - The top 10 finalists from the show "So You Think You Can Dance" will be stopping in Salem this fall.

The finalists will be stopping at the Salem Civic Center on November 4 as part of their tour celebrating the show's 16th season. Two all-stars will also be joining the finalists.

The show will feature this season's most popular routines in addition to original pieces created for the nationwide tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $35 to $85. They can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center box office or on Ticketmaster.

