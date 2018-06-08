Two men wanted for murder after deadly shooting near Washington Park pool

LEFT TO RIGHT: Shannon Walker and Derrel Jones

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police have obtained warrants for two Roanoke men in connection with a homicide early Friday morning

Shannon Walker, 29, and Derrell Jones, 28, are both wanted on a count of second-degree murder.

Police do believe the two men are armed.

Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call 911 immediately.

Callers can remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637. Please begin your text with the keyword "RoanokePD" to ensure that it's properly sent. Give them case number 18-062301.

Roanoke police are investigating a fatal shooting near the Washington Park swimming pool.

Around midnight Friday, an officer patrolling the 300 block of Orange Ave. NW heard a gunshot. As the officer was responding, a report came in that someone in the 1600 block of Burrell Ave. had been shot.

Officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the LT Store. Emergency crews took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m.

Police have identified the victim as Roanoke resident 42-year-old Michael D. Jackson.

Police say that it appears at this point in the investigation that the victim and two men had a verbal argument inside the store and the confrontation continued in the parking lot.

Detectives and forensics investigators are collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Police have not made any arrests and do not know yet if there is a relationship between the victim and the two men.

Police had to respond to that same area earlier this week when a pool staff member thought he heard gunshots.

Anyone with information should call 540-344-8500.

