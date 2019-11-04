Virginia 2-1-1 can help with heating and fuel assistance

ROANOKE, Va.- - A local nonprofit is one call away from helping residents stay warm this winter.

Virginia 2-1-1 provides free to low cost referrals for health and human services for residents across the commonwealth.

As it gets colder, they are reminding people to take advantage of its heating and fuel assistance programs.

Residents can call in anytime and reach one of the specialists for help.

"It depends on the agency, but for people who can't pay their bill or if they need to buy wood, we will refer them to an agency that will be able to help pay for it or help them get what they need," said Ann Marie Green, president of Council of Community Services.

The 2-1-1 Virginia database is also available online at www.211virginia.org

